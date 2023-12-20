Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NM stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

