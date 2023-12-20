Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Analysts expect that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 277.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

