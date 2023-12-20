Navalign LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $353.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.30. The stock has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

