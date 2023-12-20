National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MTL. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.94.

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.60 on Monday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.