NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NSTG

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.