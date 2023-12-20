Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
