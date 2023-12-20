MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MYRG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MYR Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $156.63.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MYR Group
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MYR Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.