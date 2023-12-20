MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MYRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYR Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.