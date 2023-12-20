M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $139.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

