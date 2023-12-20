Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

