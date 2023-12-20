Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

