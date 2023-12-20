Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

LLY stock opened at $579.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $589.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

