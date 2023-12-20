Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $124.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

