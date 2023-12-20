Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $496.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

