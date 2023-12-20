Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

POOL opened at $391.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.32. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $295.95 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

