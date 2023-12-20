Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 95,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.6% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

