Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.