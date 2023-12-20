Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $349.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $359.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $384.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,983,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

