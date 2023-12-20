Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

MHK opened at $104.48 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.