Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $58.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

MIRM opened at $31.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,114,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $23,674,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

