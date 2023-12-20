Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MLR stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Miller Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 69,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Miller Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.