Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

