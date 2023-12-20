Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.