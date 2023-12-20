Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,573 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

