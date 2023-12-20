Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $91.39 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

