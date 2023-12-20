Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lifted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1,129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day moving average of $306.30. The company has a market capitalization of $900.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $353.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

