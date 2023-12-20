Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $353.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on META. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

