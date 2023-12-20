Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $353.60. The stock has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.