Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,093 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

