MBL Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

