MBL Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.78. The firm has a market cap of $350.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

