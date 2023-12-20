Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 154 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

