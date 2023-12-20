Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $426.68.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

