Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Monday, December 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $187.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.