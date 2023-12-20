Marotta Asset Management Sells 5,947 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $28,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.29 and a 200-day moving average of $437.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

