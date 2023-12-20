Markus Puhlmann Acquires 60,419 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 60,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 15,708.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 695,425 shares in the company, valued at 180,810.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Markus Puhlmann acquired 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 30.4 %

CATX stock opened at 0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.21 and a 12-month high of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.04. The business had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.