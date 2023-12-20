Marie Josee Lamothe Purchases 2,175 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21.
Marie Josee Lamothe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of REI.UN opened at C$18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
