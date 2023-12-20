Marie Josee Lamothe Purchases 2,175 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$39,913.21.

Marie Josee Lamothe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.50 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.