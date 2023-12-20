Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

