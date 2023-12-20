Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
