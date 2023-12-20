LVW Advisors LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

