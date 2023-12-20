LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 6,307 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

