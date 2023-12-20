Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

LSPD stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

