Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Joanna Bailey Sells 58,000 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 58,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$16,530.00.

Shares of TSE LGD opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

