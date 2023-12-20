Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Joanna Bailey Sells 58,000 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 58,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$16,530.00.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE LGD opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGD
About Liberty Gold
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Gold
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Invest in Esports
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.