LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head to Head Survey

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

LexinFintech pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. LexinFintech pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LexinFintech is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 10.75% 14.72% 5.70% Crescent Capital BDC 32.94% 10.73% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LexinFintech and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 41.49%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.21 $118.85 million $1.09 1.72 Crescent Capital BDC $64.21 million 10.00 $15.54 million $1.54 11.25

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Crescent Capital BDC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

