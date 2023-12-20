Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bank First by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Trading Up 0.7 %

Bank First stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First Co. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

