Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Shares of NFLX opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $496.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

