Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $532,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

