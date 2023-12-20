Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $474,000 Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,791,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,090,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BKAG opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.