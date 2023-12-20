Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 8,279 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.9 %

CVS Health stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

