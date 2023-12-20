Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 730 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

