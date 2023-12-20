Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 718 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

