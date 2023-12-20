Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 62 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.29. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.60 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

