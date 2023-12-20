Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,629 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.77.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

